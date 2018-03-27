Pittsburgh police to release information on crime statistics, community policing initiatives

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police will release crime statistics and the status of community policing initiatives on Tuesday.
The information will be released during a news conference at 11 a.m.
Related Headlines
WATCH A LIVESTREAM OF PITTSBURGH POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE AT 11 AM
WPXI will be at the news conference and will have much more on the findings on Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home
- MUST SEE: Baby on way for couple whose engagement, wedding photos with third-wheel went viral
- Off-duty officer brings assault rifle to 'March for our Lives' rally
- VIDEO: Stranger Helps Struggling Mother During Nightmare Trip to Target
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}