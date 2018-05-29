PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police will unveil its new pride month decals Monday.
This year, Pittsburgh’s patrol cars will feature rainbow decals on both sides which will be displayed through June, which is Pride Month.
Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.
The decals cost $350 and were paid for by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Command Staff.
No taxpayer money was used.
City officials said the decals play an important role in celebrating diversity and inclusion.
