  • Pittsburgh police union blasts city leaders in new memo

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh city leaders are in the middle of tough contract talks with its police department.

    According to a new memo obtained exclusively by 11 Investigates, the talks are not going well.

    In it, the head of the police union said the city doesn't care about the risks officers take every day, including during what happened at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories