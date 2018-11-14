Pittsburgh police union blasts city leaders in new memo

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh city leaders are in the middle of tough contract talks with its police department.
According to a new memo obtained exclusively by 11 Investigates, the talks are not going well.
In it, the head of the police union said the city doesn't care about the risks officers take every day, including during what happened at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for viewing area
- Man charged after paraplegic brother dies in horrific conditions
- Security guard shoots 6-year-old girl at McDonald's
- VIDEO: Bobcat sighting has community warning residents to use caution with pets
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}