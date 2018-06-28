  • Pittsburgh police warn of fake utility workers in Squirrel Hill

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are warning residents to look out for scammers.

    Investigators said earlier this week, an elderly woman in Squirrel Hill South let two men into her house who claimed to work for a utility company.

    She later became skeptical and locked the men out.

    WPXI news reporter Erin Clarke is working on finding out if any others have fallen victim to these scams for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

