After a strong of snowstorms and bitter cold, the Pittsburg Department of Public Works is ready to get down to business repairing potholes around the city.
Public Works director Mike Gable said the freeze-and-thaw cycle has caused potholes to emerge.
"It’s cold we just went through a freeze thaw cycle. Any little water getting in that crack and then it freezes it’s going to make a pothole. It’s just that time of the season," he said.
But, he said, the city is on top of it and there are far fewer potholes than previous years.
The department answered 97 percent of pothole complaints last year and this year its monitoring the weather closely for a break in the temperatures that will allow crews to get out and lay down patch.
“We’re gonna actually going to work on Sunday," Gable said, "And take it through the three or four days we got next week until we get another winter event."
