  • Power restored after outage near Mt. Washington, West End

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE - 9:15 p.m.: Duquesne Light is no longer reporting any outages in this area.

    ORIGINAL - 8:48 p.m.: A large part of Pittsburgh is currently without power, but at the moment, the cause is unknown.

    According to Allegheny County, the power is out in the West End, Mt. Washington, Elliot and Crafton.

    According to Duquesne Light's website, about 1,500 customers are currently without power.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for any updates as they become available. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories