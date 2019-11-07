PITTSBURGH - UPDATE - 9:15 p.m.: Duquesne Light is no longer reporting any outages in this area.
ORIGINAL - 8:48 p.m.: A large part of Pittsburgh is currently without power, but at the moment, the cause is unknown.
According to Allegheny County, the power is out in the West End, Mt. Washington, Elliot and Crafton.
Pittsburgh: Widespread power outage effecting the West End, Mt. Washington, Elliot and Crafton portions of the city; utility is aware but has no estimate on when power may be restored.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 7, 2019
According to Duquesne Light's website, about 1,500 customers are currently without power.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for any updates as they become available.
