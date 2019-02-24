  • Thousands of people without power due to high winds

    Thousands of people in our area are dealing with power outages.

    Duquesne Light is currently reporting 17,300 outages.

    First Energy has more than 21,700 outages in several different counties.

    More outages are expected throughout the day as the winds intensify.

