Thousands of people in our area are dealing with power outages.
Photos: High winds cause damage
Duquesne Light is currently reporting 17,300 outages.
>>RELATED STORY: High Wind Warning in effect through Monday, heavy downpours also possible
First Energy has more than 21,700 outages in several different counties.
More outages are expected throughout the day as the winds intensify.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police say dog at Petland inside Pittsburgh Mills Mall is not malnourished
- Dispute over baby's photo shoot in neighborhood caught on video
- Couple accused of running illegal dental office out of garage
- VIDEO: Hours After Diagnosis, 2 Children Die from Flu-Like Symptoms
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}