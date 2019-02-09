  • Pittsburgh Mayor proposes changes to city's tow company policy

    PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh is cracking down on towing in response to issues where multiple companies have arrived at a scene.

    A new proposal would have only one company allowed to operate in each of the city's six zones.

    The mayor’s proposal would set towing rates, require companies to have 7-day-a-week access to their tow lots and require the tow pounds to be within two miles of the city border.

    Tow truck drivers would be required to be properly licensed and insured.

    The mayor’s office says this proposal came after months on investigating the predatory towing practices occurring in city limits.

    Towing companies that want to be a part of this have until March 8 to sign up.

