Pittsburgh Pride 2019 announces new location, concert headliners

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pride 2019 is one of the largest Pride events in the country, but this year, it will be celebrated at a new location.
Pride will be held on the Andy Warhol Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
According to organizers, the growing attendance forced them to change locations.
Pop group Walk The Moon and Toni Braxton will headline this year's concert event.
Pittsburgh Pride 2019 is June 7-9.
