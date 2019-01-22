State, city leaders propose property tax relief for Pittsburgh homeowners

PITTSBURGH - City and state leaders are working to help families impacted by gentrification in the city of Pittsburgh.
Officials announced Tuesday a proposal to help homeowners stay in their houses, even as costs rise.
The plan would help individuals and families negatively impacted by the sudden growth in a lot of city neighborhoods by bringing the longtime owner-occupant program or LOOP, to Pittsburgh.
LOOP could provide relief to people who live in neighborhoods like East Liberty or Lawrenceville that have faced a lot of positive development that is driving costs up and forcing people out.
State officials would need to pass legislation allowing the city to have this option. City leaders could then create a property tax relief plan, which could mean tax deferrals or tax exemption for qualifying people.
“What it gives us is a critical tool as Pittsburgh changes, and that critical tool is the ability to allow people to be able to age in the homes where they raised their children and that they call their neighborhood,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said.
