PITTSBURGH - A swearing in ceremony was held Monday for the three most recent canine additions to the City of Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department.
The dogs -- Cappy, Dodger and Zane -- were presented with badges during the ceremony at the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.
Cappy is a bloodhound that joined the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit in the fall. He helps locate lost and at-risk people, including children and dementia patients, officials said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Dodger is the city’s first accelerant detection canine and is part of the Fire Investigation Unit. He joined the department in the spring.
Zane is the city’s first comfort dog. Officials said his job will be to provide comfort to first responders and victims of violent crimes, among other duties.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gunshot fired during fireworks show at local mall
- Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- Woman getting out of car struck by hit-and-run driver
- VIDEO: Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}