0 Pittsburgh Public School parents, students to see several changes this school year

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools are gearing up for the 2019-20 school year.

This year, parents and students will see quite a few changes, especially when it comes to transportation.

The district is rolling out a multitiered school schedule, and on top of that there is a nationwide bus driver shortage.

They will do more this year with roughly 120 less drivers, reducing the total number of bus routes to 70.

In addition, six area schools will have different start times. Parents will get notified of those adjustments and busing details by mail this week.

WPXI’s Mike Holden is talking to district officials and has their message for parents who have concerns ahead of the new school year for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

Also new, some seventh and eighth grade students who attend CAPA will take Port Authority buses. No middle schoolers will use the PAT buses.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet knows how stressful the start of the school year can be.

He hopped on board one of the First Student school buses to experience new routes firsthand as part of a tet run Tuesday.

Hamlet said change is hard, but he believes these changes this year will bring a positive result.

“We’re gonna be here with you in this process, we’re not making change without support,” Hamlet said. “We’re gonna make sure we support our students, our parents and making sure they get their kids to school on time and also back home on time and safely.”

