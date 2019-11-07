PITTSBURGH - It's a push for change and fairness in the classroom that Pittsburgh Public Schools district leaders hope will continue elsewhere.
The Pittsburgh Board of Public Education unveiled Thursday the next phase of its equity plan.
The plan will help reduce what district officials say are racial disparities in and out of school hallways.
The goal is for students to improve on academic achievements, hit milestones and graduate from the school district ready for a successful career in the workforce.
The strategic plan is being fine-tuned with focus on board support, instructional support, monitoring progress, fair treatment in special education and mentorship.
"This is something we are taking personally and making a priority to address head-on. It requires systemic change so you'll notice within the plan we outline 27 action steps," Angela Allie, Pittsburgh Public Schools executive director of equity, said.
Pittsburgh Public Schools officials said this is all part of the long-term plan they are working to implement on a daily basis.
