  • Pittsburgh Public Works employees suspended for refusing to patch potholes

    Updated:

    A spokesperson for the city of Pittsburgh confirmed that five Department of Public Works employees have been suspended, but would not say why. 

    Target 11 learned the workers allegedly refused to patch potholes and left their shift early. 

    Why officials say the workers didn't want to keep patching, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

