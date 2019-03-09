  • Pittsburgh ranked 8th best city in the U.S. to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is eighth when it comes to the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

    That's according to Wallethub, which looked at 200 different cities across the United States and determined that Pittsburgh has the highest Irish population out of all of the cities.

    The Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh is March 16, the day before the actual holiday.

    At least 200,000 people are expected to attend.

