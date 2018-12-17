  • Pittsburgh ranked as one of America's most caring cities

    PITTSBURGH - When it comes to America’s most caring cities, Pittsburgh’s ranks near the top.

    A study done by WalletHub on 2018’s Most Caring Cities in America ranked Pittsburgh #4.

    The study took a look at the 100 largest cities and how they rate in 38 key indicators of caring, including charitable donations and number of volunteers’ hours.  

     

    Source: WalletHub
     

    The study found Pittsburgh ranked 13th in a population doing favors for neighbors and teachers’ caring for students’ well-being, and 8th in a population working in community and social services per capita. 

    Pittsburgh is behind #3 Lincoln, Nebraska, #2 New York, New York, and #1 Madison Wisconsin.    

