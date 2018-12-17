Pittsburgh ranked as one of America's most caring cities

PITTSBURGH - When it comes to America’s most caring cities, Pittsburgh’s ranks near the top.
A study done by WalletHub on 2018’s Most Caring Cities in America ranked Pittsburgh #4.
The study took a look at the 100 largest cities and how they rate in 38 key indicators of caring, including charitable donations and number of volunteers’ hours.
The study found Pittsburgh ranked 13th in a population doing favors for neighbors and teachers’ caring for students’ well-being, and 8th in a population working in community and social services per capita.
Pittsburgh is behind #3 Lincoln, Nebraska, #2 New York, New York, and #1 Madison Wisconsin.
