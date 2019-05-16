PITTSBURGH - If you’re headed to the Garth Brooks concert at Heinz Field Saturday, there’s a team in place to make sure you have a safe experience.
Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS are working with Pennsylvania State Police, Heinz Field security and others to make sure everything runs smoothly inside and outside the concert. Specialty units like mounted officers and river rescue will also be there offer help.
Public Safety officials said parking lots will open at 2 p.m. and vehicles won’t be allowed to park in the street while waiting for them to open. Once the concert starts at 7 p.m., tailgaters will not be allowed in the parking lots.
With temperatures expected to be near 80 degrees, concert goers are reminded to drink responsibly and to stay hydrated.
The concert is expected to be the largest event in Heinz Field history. People are asked to report anything that looks suspicious.
