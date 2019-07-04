  • Allegheny Co. official calls for more oversight of recovery houses

    Allegheny County’s Controller is calling for more oversight of recovery houses after a recent audit.

    Released this week, the audit found recovery houses without proper permits that also fell short of benchmarks laid out by the county’s Department of Human Services. 

    “This is something that should absolutely never happen if someone is doing basic due diligence of any contract,” Controller Chelsa Wagner said.

