Pittsburgh reportedly on short list for new destination for Aer Lingus

PITTSBURGH - Could Pittsburgh International Airport be the next location for non-stop flights to Ireland?
Within the past year, non-stop service at PIT has expanded to include London, Montreal and San Diego.
Now there is speculation we could be adding Dublin to that list.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Several plans on table as crews work to remove derailed train cars
- Timeline of train derailment, cleanup efforts near Station Square
- House full of ammunition on fire in Washington Co.
- RAW VIDEO: Truck loses part of load
The Irish Times reports that Aer Lingus is hoping to add two new North American destinations, and Pittsburgh is said to be on the short list.
“We hope to make an announcement in the next two to three weeks as to the location of those two new destinations,” Aer Lingus Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh told the paper.
Other possible destinations for the Irish airline include Montreal and an unnamed destination in the Midwest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}