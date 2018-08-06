  • Pittsburgh reportedly on short list for new destination for Aer Lingus

    PITTSBURGH - Could Pittsburgh International Airport be the next location for non-stop flights to Ireland?

    Within the past year, non-stop service at PIT has expanded to include London, Montreal and San Diego.

    Now there is speculation we could be adding Dublin to that list.

    The Irish Times reports that Aer Lingus is hoping to add two new North American destinations, and Pittsburgh is said to be on the short list.

    “We hope to make an announcement in the next two to three weeks as to the location of those two new destinations,” Aer Lingus Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh told the paper.

    Other possible destinations for the Irish airline include Montreal and an unnamed destination in the Midwest.

     
     

