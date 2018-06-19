PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman after breaking into her home in the city’s South Side will face a judge Tuesday.
Adnan Pehlivan is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED STORY: Restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman faces judge
Police said surveillance video captured him following the woman in his car on the South Side.
>>RELATED STORY: DA: Restaurant owner downloaded videos of similar attacks before woman's assault
Pehlivan is the owner of the restaurant Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square.
WPXI news reporter Lori Houy will be in the courtroom for the hearing. She’ll have more on the testimony for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- Exploding transformers, power lines on fire shuts down Route 51
- Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- VIDEO: Child knocks over expensive sculpture
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}