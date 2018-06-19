  • Pittsburgh restaurant owner accused of sex assault due in court

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman after breaking into her home in the city’s South Side will face a judge Tuesday. 

    Adnan Pehlivan is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing. 

    Police said surveillance video captured him following the woman in his car on the South Side.

    Pehlivan is the owner of the restaurant Istanbul Sofra in Regent Square. 

    WPXI news reporter Lori Houy will be in the courtroom for the hearing. She’ll have more on the testimony for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    Pittsburgh restaurant owner accused of sex assault due in court

