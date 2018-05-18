Pittsburgh road buckling, yard crumbling after rain, flooding

PITTSBURGH - A road is buckling in Pittsburgh’s Overbook neighborhood after rain and flooding earlier in the week.
A resident of Maytide Street taped off the damaged area to prevent anyone from getting hurt and to stop drivers from driving over it.
The buckled portion of the road is near the sidewalk in front of Jim Smith’s home. Chunks of concrete are scattered in his front yard.
More damage from this week’s strong storms & flash flooding. This time in Overbrook where part of a guy’s front yard is caving in & Maytide is buckling @WPXI pic.twitter.com/UVfsXJgHIm— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 18, 2018
Smith said the street filled with water Wednesday night and, within minutes, parts of it started crumbling along with his front yard.
“It just started raining, and it just started collapsing. There wasn’t too much you could do. It started to carry the concrete wall like it was paper,” Smith said.
