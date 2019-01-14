Pittsburgh saw 55 homicides, 114 non-fatal shootings in 2018

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh officials released the 2018 statistics for homicides and shootings Monday morning.
There were 55 homicides and 114 non-fatal shootings in 2018, down from 58 homicides and 140 non-fatal shootings in 2017, officials said during a news conference.
Mayor Bill Peduto said homicides in the city of Pittsburgh have decreased each year since 2014.
Officials said the city went from 3 square miles with ShotSpotter detection to 18 square miles.
Police Chief Scott Schubert said even though gun violence is down in Pittsburgh, even one homicide is too many.
In early January, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed it investigated 111 homicides in 2018. June and October saw the most homicides, with 16 each month.
