    PITTSBURGH - Two charter schools in Pittsburgh will be closed for the rest of the week after an alleged threat.

    Urban Pathways K-5 and Urban Pathways 6-12 charter schools were targeted by an alleged threat.

    In addition to the schools being closed, all activities are also canceled. 

    “Our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff. The administration of Urban Pathways 6-12 Charter School will continue to work with authorities and provide updates as information becomes available,” Assistant Principal James Brank said in a statement.

