PITTSBURGH - Two charter schools in Pittsburgh will be closed for the rest of the week after an alleged threat.
Urban Pathways K-5 and Urban Pathways 6-12 charter schools were targeted by an alleged threat.
In addition to the schools being closed, all activities are also canceled.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“Our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff. The administration of Urban Pathways 6-12 Charter School will continue to work with authorities and provide updates as information becomes available,” Assistant Principal James Brank said in a statement.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million sold in Allegheny County
- Armor, ammunition among items found in home after SWAT situation
- Woman dies, leaves instructions to have beloved, healthy pet euthanized, buried with her
- VIDEO: Massive water main break floods part of Strip District
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}