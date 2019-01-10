  • Extra police to be on hand after rumored threat at Allderdice H.S.

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a rumored threat at Allderdice High School. 

    According to a letter from principal James McCoy, there is no evidence of a threat, but school leaders are working closely with police.

    McCoy said students and parents can expect an increased police presence before, during and after school hours.

    "I assure you, the safety of our students is our top priority. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the school," McCoy said in a letter to parents.

