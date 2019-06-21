0 Audit says Pittsburgh schools missed out on millions of dollars

PITTSBURGH - The state's financial watchdog says Pittsburgh Public Schools missed out on millions of dollars in transportation reimbursements.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale had some harsh criticism saying the district dropped the ball. But school leaders say some of these issues have already been addressed and others they just don't agree with.

"Quite frankly, the district did a terrible job keeping records. They made it hard for my team to even determine if the district missed out on additional state funding," DePasquale said in a phone conference.

Pittsburgh Schools Chief Operations Officer Pam Capretta said the issue with records stemmed from the use of keeping paper records, which has been corrected.

Also fixed, at least partially, was the district missing out on about $2 million in gas tax reimbursement over a four-year period. Capretta said she actually caught that mistake a year and a half ago and has recovered $700,000 in reimbursements since then.

"We are OK on that now. We are following procedures on that. And that will not happen again," she said.

But another point from the auditor general, one Capretta takes issue with, is his criticism of "no bid contracts" for school buses.

DePasquale said the district could save money by putting the contracts up to bid, but Capretta said it could also cost the district more.

"The carriers know that we need almost all of them. Especially our larger carriers," she said.

DePasquale's office is still working on a separate audit of the district's travel expenses. He said that should be finished by the end of the year.

