PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools are investigating after possible marijuana-laced desserts were discovered at a high school.
Channel 11 has learned marijuana may have been baked into what appeared to be brownies and Rice Krispies Treats.
The discovery was made on the same day Gov. Tom Wolf announces his support for legalizing marijuana for adults over the age of 18.
