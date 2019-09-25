  • Possible pot brownies discovered at a Pittsburgh high school

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools are investigating after possible marijuana-laced desserts were discovered at a high school.

    Channel 11 has learned marijuana may have been baked into what appeared to be brownies and Rice Krispies Treats.

    The discovery was made on the same day Gov. Tom Wolf announces his support for legalizing marijuana for adults over the age of 18.

    This is a breaking news story. Channel 11's Shelley Bortz has reached out to the district and Pittsburgh police to learn more. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest details.

