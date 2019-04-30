PITTSBURGH - A new study puts seven local school districts among the top 20 in the state.
U.S. News and World Report is out with its latest ranking of best high schools. Upper St. Clair is the only local district in the top 10 in Pennsylvania. The district was 444th in national rankings.
The report looked at college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.
Here are the other local schools that ranked in the top 20:
- 13 Quaker Valley
- 15 North Allegheny
- 17 Hampton High School
- 18 Mt. Lebanon High School
- 19 Peters Township High School
- 20 Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
To see the full list of Pennsylvania schools, CLICK HERE.
