PITTSBURGH - Parents are petitioning Pittsburgh Public Schools to stop using a common herbicide.
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup weed killer, is used by the district in some schools.
Related Headlines
Earlier this year a jury awarded $2 billion to a couple who said the chemical caused their cancer.
The district told Channel 11 it isn't used while class is in session.
"The District is strongly weighing the continued use of the product based on the parent and family feedback," a statement to Channel 11 said.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}