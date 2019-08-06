PITTSBURGH - The man accused of robbing a woman and sexually assaulting her in the middle of Pitt's campus has been arrested, and police said he's wanted for another similar crime.
The victim told police she was walking on O'Hara Street just before 4 a.m. on July 30 when she noticed a man so close she could hear his breathing.
Police said Eric Hernandez, 33, was following the woman. When she turned down University Place, he allegedly stuck a hard, black, rectangular object into her side and said he'd shoot her if she didn't do what he wanted.
According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez grabbed the woman and dragged her across the street toward Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. The woman was able to escape briefly, but when she tried to climb a small wall, Hernandez allegedly slammed her to the ground and told her he wanted to have sex with her.
Additionally, there was already a warrant for Hernandez's arrest. Police said he attacked a woman inside her apartment nearby earlier this summer after being sent there to make repairs.
