PITTSBURGH - A person has been shot in killed in Pittsburgh, police confirmed for Channel 11.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Millbridge Street and East Warrington Avenue.
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Knoxville along Millbridge street. Working to get more details from police. pic.twitter.com/RK6OttVeyF— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 12, 2019
Channel 11 is working to learn more about what happened. We will have the latest details as they become available during Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
