  • 1 person killed in Knoxville section of Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A person has been shot in killed in Pittsburgh, police confirmed for Channel 11.

    The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Millbridge Street and East Warrington Avenue.

