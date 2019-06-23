  • 2 people shot in Overbrook

    PITTSBURGH - Two people have been shot in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood, police say.

    Police tell Channel 11 the shooting happened on Briggs Street during an argument. 

    There is also police activity at Hazeldell Street and and Brownsville Road in Carrick. Police said the two scenes are connected, but would not say how. 

