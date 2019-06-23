PITTSBURGH - Two people have been shot in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood, police say.
Police activity along Briggs Road in Overbrook. Working to get details. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/5Syegy9buU— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) June 23, 2019
Police tell Channel 11 the shooting happened on Briggs Street during an argument.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
There is also police activity at Hazeldell Street and and Brownsville Road in Carrick. Police said the two scenes are connected, but would not say how.
Police activity along E Woodford Ave. The street is currently blocked off at the intersection of Hazeldell St and Brownsville Rd. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/XLMXhZwqEt— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 23, 2019
We have a crew at both of the scenes trying to find out more. Stay with WPXI.com and watch 11 at 11 for the latest details.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}