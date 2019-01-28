PITTSBURGH - At least one person was shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Sunday, police confirm.
A Channel 11 photographer on the scene said there are more than 10 evidence markers in the 7200 block of Mt. Vernon Street.
Homicide detectives and zone five officers on scene of the shooting at the corner of Homewood and Mount Vernon St. #wpxi #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/a2QzO98NwR— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 28, 2019
It's unclear what the person's condition is.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating death of Allegheny County Jail inmate
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East identified
- 'I was screaming for help!' victim of stabbing, carjacking describes terrifying moments
- VIDEO: Doctors seeing increase in lingering viruses, coughs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}