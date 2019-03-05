0 Mayor Peduto honors Pittsburgh Tree of Life victims during trip to Israel

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto honored the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting on his recent trip to Israel.

Peduto told Channel 11’s Aaron Martin he made sure that the prayers of Pittsburgh were delivered to Jerusalem.

"The people of Israel are extremely proud of the people of Pittsburgh," he said.

The mayor was the for an annual meeting with other mayors around the world. He said this was the third year he was invited but only the first he was able to make the trip.

"After Oct. 27, I knew someday was going to be this year,” he said.

During the trip, Peduto planted an olive tree in memory of the massacre and its victims. He also visited the Western Wall and a memorial for the 11 people who were killed her in Pittsburgh.

"To my surprise, I didn't realize, in Jerusalem itself there's been a memorial made to the victims of Oct. 27 Tree of Life," he said.

As important as it was to honor the 11 killed and seven wounded in the shooting, the mayor said he also learned about how new technology can be used to make the city safer in the future.

"Sensors can be developed so that we know that somebody's putting their foot over a rail on a bridge or if they're dropping a package then walking away,” he said.

Peduto also spoke with mayors from around the world, who said they took notice of how Pittsburgh reacted to the shooting, not only officially but also emotionally.

"The example of responding with compassion is something we talked quite a bit about,” he said.

