PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have established a crime scene near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 7th Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
An employee at the 7-Eleven near that intersection told Channel 11 that a person ran into the store to call 911 after what sounded like a shooting.
Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke with a police officer at the scene who confirmed there was a shooting at the Subway near the Wood Street T Station.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.
Allegheny County Police confirm that one person was taken to the hospital from that intersection, but would not confirm what the cause or extent of the injuries were.
