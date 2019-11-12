0 LIVE UPDATES: Crashes reported across the area due to icy roads

Several crashes are being reported across the Pittsburgh area due to icy conditions.

Icy spots possible Tuesday with snow showers, bitter wind chills

We're UPDATING you live on the road conditions and the latest forecast, NOW on Channel 11 News.

Update 6:19 p.m.: Dorseyville/Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township is closed to all traffic because of an earlier crash and icy road conditions.

Indiana: Dorseyville/Saxonburg Blvd is closed to all traffic due to an earlier accident and icy road conditions. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 6:12 p.m.: Some Port Authority buses are now running 40+ minutes late.

If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

77/79/P16/P78:



Due to icy road conditions, some of these units are running up to 40+ minutes late.



We apologize for the inconvenience. — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) November 12, 2019

Update 6:09 p.m.: Icy roads in Gibsonia. Be careful on Route 910 and Babcock Boulevard.

Icy roads in Gibsonia! Watch rt 910 and Babcock Blvd ! Slow going and some slip! #WPXI pic.twitter.com/7SC35cYzaj — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) November 12, 2019

Update 6:05 p.m.: There is a vehicle stuck on 57 Street because of icy conditions. 57th Street is closed from Butler Street to Stanton Avenue.

Pittsburgh: 57th St/Christopher St - vehicle stuck on 57th St due to icy roadway; 57th St closed from Butler St to Stanton Ave — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 6:05 p.m.: All lanes of US 199 southbound at Moyer Road are closed because of a multi vehicle crash.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on US 119 southbound at Moyer Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 12, 2019

Update 6:05 p.m.: There is a disabled vehicle at Imogene and Browns Hill roads because of ice.

Pittsburgh: Imogene Rd/Browns Hill Rd - vehicle disabled in the road due to icy roadway — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 6:00 p.m.: Here is a look at the Liberty Bridge right now. Traffic is backing up due to crashes and icy conditions.

A look at the latest weather conditions, which roads and bridges are closed and where crashes and icy conditions are slowing your drive home in minutes on Channel 11 News at 6>>>> https://t.co/kplWuBo2ta pic.twitter.com/MjLA8QcVRv — WPXI (@WPXI) November 12, 2019

Update 5:58 p.m.: A vehicle slid on ice and hit a parked car on Churchland at Lincoln Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh: Churchland St/Lincoln Ave - vehicle slid on ice and hit parked car; no injuries — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:53 p.m.: There are several disabled vehicles on Duncan Avenue in McCandless because of icy conditions.

Pittsburgh: McCandless/Duncan - multiple disabled vehicles on roadway/hill due to icy conditions — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:50 p.m.: There is a multi-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Brookline Boulevard.

Pittsburgh/Brookline: 1100 block Brookline Blvd - multiple vehicles crash; no injuries due to icy road conditions. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:47 p.m.: - There is a multi vehicle crash on Route 28 southbound between Exit 11 and Exit 10. There is a lane restriction.

Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 southbound between Exit 11 - To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76/PA 910 and Exit 10 - Gamma Dr/Beta Dr. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 12, 2019

Update 5:46 p.m.: There is a rollover crash on southbound Route 28 near the Hulton Bridge because of icy conditions.

Harmar: SB Route 28 near the Hulton Bridge - single vehicle rollover due to icy conditions — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:36 p.m.: There is a two vehicle crash on Shady Avenue at Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh/Squirrel Hill: Shady Ave at Forbes Ave - two vehicle crash; DPW notified for salt. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

There is also a rollover crash on Hunt Road at Buckingham Road in Fox Chapel.

Fox Chapel: Hunt Rd at Buckingham Rd - single vehicle rollover; unknown injury. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:34 p.m.: Port Authority buses are running up to 25+ minutes late due to traffic and ice road conditions.

ALL BUSES:



Due to heavy traffic and icy road conditions, most buses are running up to 25+ minutes late.



We apologize for the inconvenience. — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) November 12, 2019

Update 5:27 p.m.: There is a four vehicle crash on the Birmingham Bridge because of icy conditions.

Pittsburgh/South Side: Birmingham Bridge - four vehicle crash due to icy conditions on the bridge; DPW notified — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:29 p.m. - There is a crash on the outbound Liberty Bridge in the middle of the bridge.

Pittsburgh/Downtown: Liberty Bridge OB in middle of bridge - vehicle crash due to icy conditions. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:22 p.m. - Snow is starting to stick on I-79 in the Wexford area.

Snow starting to stick on 79 Wexford area. Take it easy out there. Headlights on and keep your distance. #wpxi https://t.co/ASgGHJvdJB pic.twitter.com/Ghh3379p5Y — Joe Arena (@WPXIJoe) November 12, 2019

Update 5:10 p.m. - Bedford Avenue at northbound I-279 HOV lanes is being closed due to icy conditions.

Pittsburgh/Central Hill: Bedford Avenue at NB I-279 HOV lanes being closed due to icy conditions until salt truck can get through traffic to address. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 5:00 p.m. - Near whiteout conditions on Harts Run Road in Indiana Township.

Update 4:54 p.m. - There is a weather related crash on SR 910 in Pine Township. The road is being closed until salt trucks arrive.

Pine: Heights/SR 910 - weather related crash; road being closed until salt trucks arrive — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 4:46 p.m. - There is a rollover crash in Jefferson Hills. Coal Valley Road will be closed between Old Clairton Road and SR 51 until roads are treated.

Jefferson Hills: Old Clairton Rd/Coal Valley Rd - one vehicle rollover; Coal Valley Rd closed between Old Clairton Rd & SR 51 until roads can be treated. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 4:45 p.m. - Multiple crashes are being reported across Allegheny County due to icy roads, according to a tweet from the county.

Multiple accidents have been reported throughout Allegheny County due to ice road conditions. We encourage everyone to take their time and travel cautiously on the roads. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

Update 4:44 p.m. - The Glenwood bridge in Pittsburgh is currently shut down due to icy conditions.

Pittsburgh: Glenwood Bridge is currently closed due to icy conditions. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 12, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.