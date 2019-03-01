PITTSBURGH - Several inches of snow is expected to fall in Pittsburgh Sunday, with higher ammounts to the south and in the ridges. Severe Weather Team 11 is committed to keeping you updates with the latest details as the storm moves in, check back to this story for frequent updates.
Friday, 4 p.m. - The snowstorm is still two days away, but PennDOT and other road crews are already preparing.
Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper says this has potential to be the highest snowfall for Pittsburgh so far this winter. His forecast is for 3-5 inches in the city, with 5-7 inches expected through Washington County and other southern areas.
BIGGEST SNOW OF THE SEASON? Latest storm track has Pittsburgh with shoveling snow by Monday morning. I just updated my forecast-CHANNEL 11 NEWS at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/SwY6iPteWb— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) March 1, 2019
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is talking to officials in Pittsburgh and other communities. He will have a full report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
