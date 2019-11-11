PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County crews are preparing for what could be the first measured snow fall many people will see this fall.
PennDOT will have its full crew out in the county by 10 p.m.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Crews are already working 12 hours shifts in anticipation of the snow fall.
But PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan there's little that can be done to treat the roads ahead of time because of the rain forecasted before the snow.
Plumbers, other HVAC professionals working overtime to prepare for the cold weather:
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow, much colder temperatures heading into area
- 3 elderly women robbed while walking from Grove City Premium Outlets
- Got a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness
- VIDEO: Watch out, drivers! Cost of hitting a deer is on the rise
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}