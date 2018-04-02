Pittsburgh soldier killed during WWII to be buried April 9

The Department of Defense said 19-year-old Marine Corps Private Edwin Jordan was killed on the first day of the battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands on Nov. 20, 1943.
Over several days of fighting, about 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 wounded in a major U.S. victory that provided the Navy's Pacific fleet a platform from which to launch assaults on the Marshall and Caroline islands.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Pirates home opener: What you need to know
- Teen accepted to 20 top-tier colleges, gets full-ride scholarships to all of them
- Frank Stallone apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for profane Twitter rant
- VIDEO: Authorities seize sloths, exotic lizards from house
After the war, remains of those buried after the battle were recovered but Jordan's remains weren't among them. Using advanced investigative techniques, Jordan was accounted for Sept. 27 and will be buried April 9.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}