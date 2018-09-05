  • Pittsburgh sports store on North Shore hit by burglary

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a store on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Wednesday morning after the front door was shattered.

    The burglary was reported about 1 a.m. at The Pittsburgh Fan on Federal Street.

    Related Headlines

    According to the store’s owner, someone threw a rock through the front door, shattering the glass to get inside. He estimated about 20 shirts worth between $500 and $600 were stolen.

    Wednesday’s burglary was the second for the store since Aug. 14, when a rock was also thrown through the front door and about $2,500 worth of Steelers and Pirates merchandise was stolen.

    Police are investigating a string of burglaries on the North Side. It’s unclear whether Wednesday’s burglary is connected.

    No arrests have been made.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories