Pittsburgh sports store on North Shore hit by burglary

PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a store on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Wednesday morning after the front door was shattered.
The burglary was reported about 1 a.m. at The Pittsburgh Fan on Federal Street.
According to the store’s owner, someone threw a rock through the front door, shattering the glass to get inside. He estimated about 20 shirts worth between $500 and $600 were stolen.
Just talked to the owner of The Pittsburgh Fan store off camera. He says a guy threw a rock through the front door. He shimmied through the glass. Stole approximately 20 shirts—totaling around $500-$600. Doesn’t think this is the same man from the prior robbery a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/4f5NwPVWjo— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 5, 2018
Wednesday’s burglary was the second for the store since Aug. 14, when a rock was also thrown through the front door and about $2,500 worth of Steelers and Pirates merchandise was stolen.
Police are investigating a string of burglaries on the North Side. It’s unclear whether Wednesday’s burglary is connected.
No arrests have been made.
