PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a store on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Wednesday morning after the front door was shattered.
The burglary was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. at The Pittsburgh Fan on Federal Street.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is checking in with police and working to talk to business owners nearby to see if they’re boosting their security -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Surveillance cameras caught a man throwing a rock through the front door, shattering the glass so he could crawl inside.
The store’s manager estimated about 20 shirts worth between $500 and $600 were stolen.
Just talked to the owner of The Pittsburgh Fan store off camera. He says a guy threw a rock through the front door. He shimmied through the glass. Stole approximately 20 shirts—totaling around $500-$600. Doesn’t think this is the same man from the prior robbery a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/4f5NwPVWjo— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 5, 2018
Wednesday’s burglary was the second for the store since Aug. 14, when a rock was also thrown through the front door and about $2,500 worth of Steelers and Pirates merchandise was stolen.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating a string of burglaries on the North Side. It’s unclear whether Wednesday’s burglary is connected.
“Now there’s been a whole rash of burglaries, so we worry about our customers’ safety as well as our instructors,” said Sharon Skittle, who owns Owner Urban Elements and Cycology, located next door to The Pittsburgh Fan.
Skittle said she tells her yoga and cycling customers to practice the buddy system and be on the lookout.
