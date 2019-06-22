PITTSBURGH - A male was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood Friday evening.
Pittsburgh police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Perrysville Avenue around 7 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a male bleeding heavily after being stabbed in the upper chest.
He is in critical condition.
Police are still investigating.
