    PITTSBURGH - A male was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood Friday evening.

    Pittsburgh police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Perrysville Avenue around 7 p.m.

    When they arrived, they found a male bleeding heavily after being stabbed in the upper chest.

    He is in critical condition.

    Police are still investigating. 

