    PITTSBURGH - A man who had been stabbed walked into a local hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

    Officers told Channel 11 they were called to Mercy Hospital to investigate where that man was stabbed. Police said they do not yet have more details of what happened.

    Investigators are still trying to find out where the incident occurred.

