    The Steelers could complain, and it'd be tough to blame them.

    The injuries are almost comical at this point: Ben Roethlisberger went down for the year in Week 2 with an elbow injury that required surgery. JuJu Smith-Schuster is limited this week and may not play Sunday against the Bengals with both a concussion and a knee injury. Diontae Johnson also has a concussion. James Conner's already missed time with a banged-up shoulder, and it flared up again in the team's Week 11 loss to the Browns. Third-string running back Benny Snell has missed the last three games after having a minor knee procedure as well.

