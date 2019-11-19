The Steelers could complain, and it'd be tough to blame them.
The injuries are almost comical at this point: Ben Roethlisberger went down for the year in Week 2 with an elbow injury that required surgery. JuJu Smith-Schuster is limited this week and may not play Sunday against the Bengals with both a concussion and a knee injury. Diontae Johnson also has a concussion. James Conner's already missed time with a banged-up shoulder, and it flared up again in the team's Week 11 loss to the Browns. Third-string running back Benny Snell has missed the last three games after having a minor knee procedure as well.
Read more from our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Felony Lane Gang targeting women in the Pittsburgh area
- Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello found dead in New Zealand hotel
- Laughing gas balloons sold outside local concert venue
- VIDEO: Wife of Mr. Rogers sits down to talk Pittsburgher's life ahead of movie release
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}