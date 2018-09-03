PITTSBURGH - The Steelers began preparation for their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns with a 10:45 a.m. practice and Le'Veon Bell was nowhere to be found.
The All-Pro running back hasn't signed his franchise tender of $14.5 million over the offseason, allowing him to skip training camp for the second consecutive year. He will not be allowed to practice or play until he signs the contract. Bell will forfeit $855,000 for each game he misses.
BREAKING: No sign of LeVeon Bell as the #Steelers hold practice today in preparation for the season opener vs the Browns. pic.twitter.com/K8dU4gVkVn— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) September 3, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement regarding Bell.
"We are disappointed Le’Veon Bell has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates. Coach Tomlin and the coaching staff will continue to focus on preparing the players on our roster for our regular season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns." -- Kevin Colbert Steelers GM
Last year, Bell reported on Labor Day, practiced just four times with the team before the season opener in Cleveland.
After Monday, the next scheduled practice is Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
If Le'Veon Bell does not report, the Steelers will have James Conner, rookie Jaylon Samuels and Steven Ridley as the available running backs for the season opener against the Browns this Sunday at 1 p.m.
