PITTSBURGH - Steelers organized team activities got underway Tuesday afternoon on the South Side with plenty of questions as to how they’ll move forward without a considerable amount of talent lost.
Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell have officially moved on to other teams and will look to spread the ball around in 2019 plus expand roles of guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner.
Ben Roethlisber’s leadership has been called in question since the end of last season and he has expressed a desire to improve communication with teammates moving forward.
The defense received a much needed boost in talent at key spots through free agency and the draft. Now, it’s a matter of putting it all together.
That process has officially begun with the start of OTAs.
