PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police is adding another horse for their mounted patrol unit thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers' lineman Ramon Foster.
Foster donated $9,500 to purchase Toby, the Black Forest horse that will join Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol
Pittsburgh #Steeler Ramon Foster donates $9500 to the Pittsburgh bureau of police for the purchase of a horse for the mounted squad Toby is a black forest horse @WPXIMikeHolden @DavidWPXI @WPXI @SteeIersEmpire @steelers @PghPoliceChief @billpeduto @WPXIScott @albyox pic.twitter.com/mjbne3aSX8— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) October 16, 2019
The mounted patrol unit is primarily used to provide safety during large events in the city.
