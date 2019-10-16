  • Pittsburgh Steelers' Ramon Foster donates $9,500 to Pittsburgh police for new horse

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police is adding another horse for their mounted patrol unit thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers' lineman Ramon Foster. 

    Foster donated $9,500 to purchase Toby, the Black Forest horse that will join Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol

    The mounted patrol unit is primarily used to provide safety during large events in the city. 

