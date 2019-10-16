  • Tomlin confirms Rudolph will remain the Steelers' starter

    Mason Rudolph has not yet officially cleared the league's concussion protocol, but Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that when that happens, Rudolph will return to the role as the team's starting quarterback.

    "That guy is our quarterback when he clears the protocol, and it's as simple as that," Tomlin said. "We appreciate the efforts of Duck (Devlin Hodges) and all, but as soon as he is ready to go, he's ready to go."

