Pittsburgh Symphony offers complimentary tickets to furloughed federal workers

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Symphony is offering free tickets to furloughed federal workers.
Federal government employees can come to Heinz Hall, with their government-issued federal ID, to get a pair of complimentary concert tickets, from now until 30 days after the government shutdown ends.
“Music and community wellness are deeply linked and deeply valued by the Pittsburgh Symphony, so we hope that this offer helps to bring some respite in a time of adversity,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Concerts that are currently eligible over the next month are:
- January 25-27 Dvořák’s “New World” -- Long Yu, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano
- January 26 PSO360: “Keyboard Masters” with Inon Barnatan
- February 8-10 Beethoven by Blomstedt -- Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
- February 9 Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- February 15-17 Romeo & Juliet, Plus Emanuel Ax -- Manfred Honeck, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano
