  • Pittsburgh Symphony to perform at world-renowned festival

    By: Julia Mericle – Reporter

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and its music director Manfred Honeck have been invited to perform in the world-renowned Salzburg Festival in 2020. 

    The Pittsburgh symphony will be the only American orchestra represented at the festival, which is celebrating its 100th year, according to Julie Goetz, director of communications for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The symphony will be one of 222 performances across 15 venues in 44 days, according to a news release.  

